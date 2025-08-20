General Al-Ruwaishan: The Prophet’s Birthday Is a Spiritual Milestone That Strengthens Resilience and Thwarts Conspiracies Against Yemen

Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, affirmed that the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him and his family) birthday is a vital spiritual and mobilizing milestone that reflects the Yemeni people’s deep bond with the Messenger of God and reinforces their steadfastness in the face of challenges and conspiracies targeting Yemen and the Islamic nation.

In a special statement to Al-Masirah TV on Wednesday, Al-Ruwaishan stressed that the Prophet’s birthday is not merely a ceremonial event, but rather a spiritual and cultural starting point that instills the values of faith and grants the Yemeni people strength and stability in their principled positions—foremost among them, standing with the oppressed Palestinian people in their just struggle against the Zionist enemy and its tools.

He pointed out that the broad popular participation in this great occasion directly contributes to foiling enemy schemes aimed at undermining Yemen’s internal front, while enhancing the spirit of unity and alignment behind the revolutionary and political leadership in confronting the American-Saudi-Zionist aggression.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on all Islamic nations to draw inspiration from the meanings and lessons of this blessed anniversary, and to fulfill their historic responsibilities toward Islam and the noble Messenger, defending the faith and sanctities against the conspiracies and brutal assaults targeting the Ummah.

Al-Ruwaishan affirmed that as the Yemeni people commemorate the Prophet’s birthday with a high spirit of faith and loyalty to the Messenger of God, they send a powerful message to the forces of aggression: their bond with the Greatest Messenger is the source of their strength and resilience, and they will never waver in supporting the causes of their Ummah—foremost the Palestinian cause—until the promised victory is achieved.