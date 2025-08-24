Gaza Is Being Exterminated… Blood and Hunger Take Turns in Killing Life

In Gaza, death needs no appointment and seeks no permission. It is present every moment—falling from the sky as missiles, rising from the ground as rubble, and silently creeping into the empty stomachs of children, turning them into wordless graves.

This is a full-fledged war of extermination, where the Zionist enemy alternates between fire and starvation, leaving Gazans no chance for survival—not even a breath of respite.

A Toll That Speaks of Tragedy

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that hospitals received 64 martyrs and 278 wounded within the last 24 hours, while dozens of bodies remain buried beneath the rubble of demolished homes or stretched lifeless across the streets—now death zones unreachable by medics and civil defense crews under relentless bombardment and a lack of resources.

These numbers are not cold statistics, but faces, names, and dreams cut short—added to the long record of massacres continuing since October 7, 2023. So far, 62,686 lives have been taken, with 157,951 others injured.

Massacres Without Pause

The assault knows no limits; each day it grows more savage. Since March 18, 2025 alone, the Zionist war machine has carried out successive massacres, claiming 10,842 martyrs and wounding 45,910 others.

In this daily hemorrhage, Gaza scarcely bandages one wound before being struck by another—as if the enemy has sworn not to let a day pass without blood or funerals.

Bread Martyrs: Bullets in the Lines of the Hungry

Alongside the bombings, the occupier has deliberately targeted civilians searching for food aid. In recent hours alone, 19 people were killed and 123 injured when crowds of the hungry waiting for a convoy of supplies were struck by gunfire and missiles. The toll of what has come to be known as the “aid massacres” has now risen to 2,095 martyrs and more than 15,431 wounded.

It is a cruel irony found only in Gaza: those who step out in search of bread for their children return as martyrs carried on shoulders, or as wounded bathed in blood. Bread itself has become a battlefield, and the quest for sustenance a deadly trap in the enemy’s hands.

Hunger Besieges the Children: A Slow Death No Less Lethal

Hunger has proven to be the most painful and most fatal weapon, killing in silence and turning children’s lives into journeys of slow death. The Ministry of Health announced eight more deaths due to malnutrition in the past hours, including one child—raising the total to 289 deaths, among them 115 children.

Gaza’s children do not grow like the children of the world—they wither. Their bodies waste away on fragile bones, their bellies swollen with hunger cry out to the world, and their hollow eyes ask: Why were we left to die alone like this?

Gaza: An Open Wound and a Stain of Shame

Today, Gaza is not merely a besieged city—it is an open wound in the body of the nation, a stain of shame on the forehead of humanity. Every home tells a story; every street has become a tombstone; every mother carries more than one coffin in her heart.

With each passing day, Palestinians grow ever more certain they are facing a systematic project of extermination—one that targets their very existence at its roots, while the world looks on, and Arab regimes rush to offer cover for the killer instead of standing by the victim.