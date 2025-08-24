Yemen Is Too Steadfast to Be Subjugated… Resistance Factions: The Zionist Aggression Is a War Crime Destined to Fail

In a moment that exposed the bankruptcy and impotence of the Zionist enemy before Yemen’s steadfast front in support of Gaza, Israel launched a treacherous assault on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, targeting vital civilian facilities, power plants, and fuel stations. It was yet another war crime added to its long, bloodstained record.

But the raids quickly turned into a resounding scandal as they collided with the resilience of the Yemeni people and the valor of their air defenses. Soon, the voices of Palestinian and Arab resistance factions rose in unison: Yemen is too steadfast to be subdued; its role in the battle of the Ummah has become fixed and unbreakable.

Islamic Jihad: Yemeni Blood Will Not Be in Vain

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement affirmed that Israel’s treacherous assault on Yemen—targeting civilian facilities and field commanders, with full American support and encouragement—constitutes yet another war crime in the black record of both the Zionist entity and the U.S. administration.

“The brave Yemeni people and their valiant armed forces will remain a thorn in the throat of Zionist delusions,” the statement read. “They are paying the price for their unwavering stance in supporting Palestine and Gaza, despite sacrifices and threats. We highly value the tremendous sacrifices made by Yemenis, and we salute their resilience, courage, and steadfastness in confronting aggression until victory over Zionist barbarism—just as they once triumphed over American barbarism.”

Popular Front: Yemeni DNA Does Not Break

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned the Israeli aggression on Sana’a, calling it a failed attempt to halt Yemen’s qualitative operations deep inside the entity.

“The steadfast and courageous Yemeni DNA does not know defeat or submission,” the Front said. “The Yemeni people and their armed forces will continue the fight in support of Palestine without hesitation, regardless of the sacrifices.” The statement added that the enemy’s brutality against civilians and infrastructure only reflects its cowardice and failure.

Palestinian Revolutionary Path: Zionist Deterrence Is Collapsing

The Palestinian Revolutionary Path movement described the raids on Sana’a as a desperate bid to restore collapsed Zionist deterrence, one destined to crash against Yemen’s will—engaged in an open-ended battle that rejects limited responses.

“Any Zionist escalation will be met with new Yemeni escalation—until the aggression ends and the siege is broken,” the movement stressed, calling on the masses of the Arab world to take to the streets in defiance of the assault. “The battle is one, and the blood is one.”

Resistance Committees: Yemeni Defenses Slap the Enemy

The Palestinian Resistance Committees praised the heroic performance of Yemeni air defenses, which managed to foil most of the air raids, chase down Israeli aircraft, and force them into retreat using domestically built systems.

“This strategic development confirms that Yemen has become an authentic pillar for Gaza and its valiant resistance, and that the Zionist war machine will not be able to subdue it—no matter how fierce the aggression,” their statement declared.

Eye of Humanity: Collective Punishment of Yemen

Meanwhile, the Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development condemned the targeting of electricity and fuel stations in Sana’a, affirming that it was a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, and constitutes a fully-fledged war crime.

“These attacks amount to collective punishment of the Yemeni people for their principled stance in supporting Palestine and Gaza,” the center said, urging an immediate international investigation and accountability for perpetrators of crimes that do not expire with time.

One Battle… One Destiny

Palestinian factions and Arab resistance forces agreed that the Israeli aggression against Yemen will not succeed in breaking Sana’a’s will or isolating it from the broader struggle of the Ummah.

As the factions’ statements affirmed: Yemen has become an integral part of the Resistance Axis—stretching from Gaza to Lebanon, from Baghdad to Sana’a. No air raids or massacres will ever break a people who have inscribed a historic epic of steadfastness in the face of aggression.