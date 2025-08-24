Government of Change and Construction: Israeli Airstrikes on Sana’a Will Neither Weaken Yemen nor Halt Its Support for Gaza

In yet another crime exposing the brutality of the U.S.-Israeli project, enemy warplanes launched frenzied airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Sunday afternoon, targeting vital civilian and service facilities.

The raids struck the Haziz power station—which lights citizens’ homes and powers hospitals—causing massive destruction and cutting electricity for thousands of residents. They also targeted a fuel station on Sixty Street in a futile attempt to paralyze daily life and manufacture a false victory amid rising columns of smoke.

A Flagrant War Crime

The Government of Change and Construction condemned the treacherous assault, stressing that targeting civilian facilities constitutes a war crime added to the enemy’s black record, and a blatant act of aggression against Yemen’s sovereignty, land, and people.

The government held Israel and its American partner fully responsible for all consequences of these strikes, including loss of life, destruction of property, and damage to infrastructure.

Yemen at the Heart of the Struggle

The statement affirmed that this barbaric aggression will not deter the Yemeni people from their principled and unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian resistance. On the contrary, it will only strengthen their determination to press forward in the Ummah’s decisive battle against American and Zionist hegemony.

“Yemen stands today at the very heart of the confrontation in defense of Palestine and the sanctities of the nation,” the government declared. “It will not retreat one inch from its religious, national, and humanitarian duty to support besieged Gaza.”

Deterrence Options Remain Open

The government stressed that, like any sovereign state, Yemen retains the legitimate right to defend its land, its people, and its sanctities—underscoring that all deterrence options remain open, and the enemy will pay the price for its aggression.

The statement concluded with a clear message: “They will never break our will. We will continue the battle of steadfastness and support until victory is achieved for our nation and the projects of aggression and arrogance are defeated.”