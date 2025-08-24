Sana’a Defies the Airstrikes… Yemeni Air Defenses Thwart the Aggression in Support of Gaza

Unable to withstand the painful Yemeni strikes, the Zionist enemy resorted on Sunday afternoon to launching frenzied air raids on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, targeting civilian and service facilities such as electricity and oil stations—an act of desperation to make up for its failure to break the Yemeni people’s will.

This treacherous aggression, coming as Yemen continues to back Gaza and its valiant resistance, reveals nothing but the state of confusion plaguing the entity, and the deep wounds inflicted by Yemeni missiles and drones in the heart of the occupied territories.

A Desperate Assault Reflecting the Pain of Yemeni Strikes

Mohammed Al-Farrah, member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, described the raids on Sana’a as desperate and failed, affirming that—as always—the enemy deliberately targeted civilian facilities unrelated to the military field, repeating its crimes in Gaza and its intentional harm to civilians.

He stressed that these strikes reflect the level of pain inflicted on the enemy by Yemeni missiles and drones, and confirm that Yemeni operations have successfully achieved their goals inside the entity.

Al-Farrah added that the aggression on Sana’a is not isolated from what is taking place in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, but rather part of a comprehensive war against the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.

Yemen Steadfast in Its Support for Gaza

Al-Farrah underscored that Yemen’s leadership and people remain firm in their principled stance toward Gaza and will never retreat from supporting the Palestinian people until the aggression is lifted, the siege broken, and starvation prevented from afflicting the people of the Strip.

He further emphasized that the international community must realize that its silence and disregard for Zionist crimes lay the groundwork for a culture of rebellion against international laws and treaties, and encourage the enemy to commit more massacres.

Air Defenses Foil the Aerial Assault

A military source in the Yemeni Ministry of Defense explained that Yemeni air defenses, by the grace of God, were able to neutralize most of the Israeli aircraft participating in the assault and force them to retreat—an achievement demonstrating the advancement of Yemen’s defensive capabilities and its constant readiness to repel any aggression.

The source confirmed that the enemy will gain nothing from its attacks but disappointment and loss, stressing that Yemen is prepared to respond and that deterrence options remain open—and expand with every new crime.

Sana’a: A Symbol of Steadfastness and Dignity

By striking the heart of the capital, the enemy sought to send a message of terror to the Yemeni people. Yet the outcome was the opposite: Sana’a, which has endured thousands of air raids throughout years of aggression, has not been broken. Instead, it has become a symbol of Arab and Islamic resilience in confronting the U.S.-Zionist project.

The Yemenis, who have lived through years of siege and bombardment, have proven that bombs do not bend their will. Rather, suffering is turned into energy for confrontation, and blood into a flame of resistance lighting the path of the free. Each raid on Sana’a only deepens their resolve to continue the road of resistance until victory is achieved.

Ready for Deterrence Until Victory

The targeting of Sana’a will not pass unanswered. Yemen, which has already taken the battle into the depths of sea, land, and air, is capable of expanding its deterrence options and making the enemy regret every crime it commits.

And because Yemen today is an integral part of the Axis of Resistance, it is targeted precisely because it is the Arab capital that raised Palestine’s flag high at a time when many others lowered theirs.

The Yemeni message is clear: We will not retreat, we will not break, and we will continue supporting Gaza until the divine promise of victory is fulfilled and the entity ceases to exist.