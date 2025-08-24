Iranian Defense Minister: The Recent War With Israel Granted Iran New Strategic Experience

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh affirmed that the war launched by Israel with U.S. support has reshaped priorities for Iran’s defense industry.

He explained that Iran is not solely focused on missile development, but also possesses diverse capabilities on land and at sea, in addition to advanced equipment that has yet to be deployed.

The minister pointed out that the Defense Ministry is working to build advanced infrastructure and produce modern defensive systems, noting successes in the space sector, satellite production, and smart technologies.

He stressed that both hard and soft power were key factors in Iran’s victory in the recent war with Israel.