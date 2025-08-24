PFLP condemns treacherous Zionist-American aggression on Capital

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned on Sunday in the strongest terms the US-coordinated Zionist aggression on Yemen, which targeted the capital Sana’a, and civilian facilities and installations.

In a press statement, the PFLP considered this new aggression a failed attempt to subjugate Yemen and halt the qualitative Yemeni operations deep inside the Zionist entity.

The PFLP stated: “These criminal Zionist attempts, which directly target civilians, once again confirm the enemy’s cowardice, treachery, and brutality. However, these are foolish and failed attempts that will not deter the Yemeni people and their armed forces from continuing to defend their land and capabilities.”

The PFLP expressed its “full solidarity with Yemen, its proud people, and its armed forces, which have proven themselves to be more resilient and stronger than any threat, and capable of deterring aggression and responding to any attack with all strength and determination.”

It emphasized that “the Yemeni gene pool, known for its steadfastness, courage, and resilience, will not accept defeat or surrender. It will continue to fight the battle to support Gaza with all its might and without hesitation, despite the great sacrifices it is making.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine concluded its statement by saying, “We affirm our complete confidence in Yemen’s ability to compensate for its losses and respond forcefully to the aggression, and in the determination of its steadfastness and the courage of its heroic men, it will continue to write an epic of steadfastness and defiance against any enemy.”