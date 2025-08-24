Gaza civil defense carries out 41 missions in 24 hours

Civil Defense Directorate crews in the Gaza Strip carried out 41 different missions over the past 24 hours, despite the ongoing military operations by the Zionist enemy army, in continuation of the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Civil Defense in Gaza clarified, in its daily report received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that it carried out these missions in the governorates of the Gaza Strip from Friday morning until Saturday morning.

According to the report, the Civil Defense in the North Governorate transported a person injured by gunfire to the Sheikh Radwan Clinic and an injury near the Khalidi Mosque to Al-Shifa Hospital. It also transported five patients to the hospital for treatment.

In Gaza Governorate, the Civil Defense was able to control a fire inside the Al-Banna house in the Asqoula neighborhood as a result of an enemy attack. The crews inspected the Al-Aziz house near the Halawa land in the Al-Nasr neighborhood.

The Civil Defense transported a dead person from the port who was trapped between the rocks and inspected an apartment in the Al-Nono building near the Palmyra slaughterhouse as a result of an enemy attack.

It also transported an injured person as a result of the targeting of the Lal Shaheen apartment in the Hamada building in Gaza City. Three martyrs were recovered as a result of the targeting of the Al-Dahshan house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, and three patients were transferred to the Kuwaiti and Al-Shifa hospitals for treatment.

In the central governorate, Civil Defense extinguished a fire at an industrial diesel plant near Abu Asi station, recovered a martyr as a result of targeting the Rizq family’s home near Al-Tawbah Mosque, and transferred a sick patient from the Belgian Hospital.

In Khan Younis Governorate, the Defense Forces rescued a child who fell into a sewage well behind the Qadisiya site. He is in good condition.

They also recovered a martyr and an injured person as a result of targeting a tent for displaced persons in the Bir 19 area.

They transported a person injured in a fall from a height to Nasser Hospital, and another injured person injured in front of the Japanese clinic to Nasser Hospital. Three patients were also transferred in Rafah Governorate to the Cross Hospital and the British Hospital.