Khamenei: The Yemeni People Should Be Emulated in Confronting Zionism

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for emulating the Yemeni people in confronting the Zionist entity and cutting off support for it, stressing that the crimes committed by the occupation are unprecedented and demand practical confrontation that goes beyond words.

He explained that the United States seeks to subjugate Iran to its dictates, but the Iranian people reject this and will stand firmly against it. Khamenei emphasized the importance of national unity in facing sedition and foreign plots.