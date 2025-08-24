Gaza Media condemns Israeli threats to invade Gaza

The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned, on Sunday, in the strongest terms, the repeated plans and threats by the Israeli enemy army to invade Gaza City, home to more than 1.3 million people, including over 500,000 children.

This move represents a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

The office said in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba): “Any invasion of Gaza City would constitute a major war crime, especially in light of the enemy’s systematic destruction of the health system in the Gaza and North governorates, and the cessation of hospitals from operating at full capacity, exacerbating human suffering and endangering thousands of lives.”

The office warned that these threats reveal a premeditated intent to commit mass killings and forced displacement, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and all human rights organizations to fulfill their legal and international responsibilities and take urgent and immediate action to deter the enemy, halt its crimes, protect civilians, and ensure the continued functioning of the health system within the city.

It stressed that the great Palestinian people will remain steadfast on their land, and that these criminal policies will not undermine their will.