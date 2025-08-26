Cuba Condemns Zionist Aggression on Yemen: A War Crime That Threatens Global Peace

In a new international stance exposing the barbarity of the Zionist entity, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the brutal aggression that targeted civilian and service facilities in the capital, Sanaa, asserting that what is taking place constitutes “a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and a direct threat to peace efforts in the region.”

Barrrilla said in remarks today, Tuesday: “We condemn the Zionist attacks on civilian facilities in Yemen; they are an aggressive spree that reveals the true nature of the Zionist enemy as a threat to both regional and international security,” stressing that these criminal assaults cannot be justified under any pretext.

Aircraft of the enemy carried out, the day before yesterday, a series of savage airstrikes on the capital Sanaa, targeting the Oil Company station on Al-Sitteen Street and the Hazeiz power generation station, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 civilians and injuring more than 94 others, most of them seriously wounded.

The Cuban position comes within its historically consistent stance against colonialism and Zionism, with Barrilla affirming that Cuba “will not remain silent in the face of crimes committed by the enemy against Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, and Iran,” calling on the international community to take urgent action to stop what he described as “the Zionist rampage that threatens the stability of the entire world.”

With this position, Cuba renews its alignment with the resistance forces and with free peoples in confronting Zionist and American arrogance, while the enemy’s isolation before global public opinion becomes clearer day by day.