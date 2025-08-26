GPC Leader Reveals Shocking Corruption: Party Assets Worth Billions of Dollars and State Properties Sold to Merchants

In a shocking testimony exposing the depth of corruption eating away at the General People’s Congress (GPC), returning party official Atef Muhammad Hussein Atef, a member of the main permanent committee, revealed startling facts about the party’s looted assets — not only estimated in billions of Yemeni riyals but also in billions of dollars and even trillions — insisting that what has been concealed is far greater.

Atef told the “Thiqah” podcast that the GPC issued decisions to transfer vast holdings to the party across Yemen, including lands, government institutions, commercial centers and even historical castles, some dating back to the 7th century AD. “We own properties leased from the state — including police stations and the Ministry of Legal Affairs that supervises constitutions and parties — which pay rent to the Congress!” he said.

Properties sold for billions

Atef revealed that the GPC sold an archaeological castle in Al Hudaydah, along with a new marketplace and existing government facilities there, for an amount exceeding one billion riyals to a merchant from Dhamar named Bakri Al-Sabbari — which he described as a historic scandal, saying the merchant’s rights were lost and he has not been compensated to this day.

He also said that the party’s lands in Kilo 16 in Al Hudaydah alone exceed 40 plots, each ranging from 80 to over 200 square meters, in addition to large tracts in Al-Dahi and Al-Khubah and educational facilities leased to the state. “If we sold Hodeidah’s lands alone, it would be enough to rebuild Gaza — not merely to pay salaries,” he added.

Fantastical holdings for the Afash family

The GPC insider continued unveiling the cover-ups: Afash’s house near Al-Thawra Hospital in Al Hudaydah can accommodate 3,000 cars, while the hospital itself fits only seven. Vast lands near the Hodeidah radio station are estimated at 300,000 square meters, in addition to other plots along the coast and port.

As for the GPC’s vice-chairman, whom Atef called “the traitor” Ahmed Afash, Atef said his personal holdings and large investments amount to $256 million alongside major Yemeni merchants.

Million-dollar corruption deals

Atef confirmed the existence of investment contracts between Ahmed Afash and prominent merchants, including:

A $1 million contract with businessman AbdulWasiʿ Anʿam.

Two other contracts with Al-Hadha valued at $3 million and 25 million Saudi riyals for real estate and land investments.

A deal to buy an entire village next to the Qatari embassy in Sanaa for between 3 and 4 billion riyals more than 25 years ago.

“Half of Hodeidah is in the hands of the ‘Afash’”

Atef concluded: “Party property is one thing, personal property is another; half of Al Hudaydah is in the hands of the Afash.” He added that the public was deceived into believing institutions were built from scratch, while in reality everything was at the expense of Yemenis’ resources and their plundered wealth.