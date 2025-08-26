Zionist Extermination Deepens: Tens of Thousands of Martyrs and Widespread Destruction Targeting People, Land and Identity

The Zionist enemy continues its criminal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, in what stands as one of the most brutal crimes of genocide documented in contemporary history.

According to official statistics issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll has risen to 62,819 martyrs, while the number of wounded and injured has exceeded 158,629, the majority of them women and children.

In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals in the Strip received 75 martyrs and 370 injuries, while hundreds of bodies still lie under the rubble of destroyed homes and roads, with rescue and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to ongoing strikes and a suffocating siege.

Repeated massacres against aid-seekers

The Zionist enemy has not been content with starving Gaza through siege policies that block food and medicine; it has turned gatherings of civilians seeking sustenance into sites of mass slaughter.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of 2,140 Palestinians who were waiting for aid, in addition to more than 15,737 wounded. In recent hours three new deaths were recorded from famine and malnutrition, bringing the total to 303 deaths, including 117 children.

This is a systematic policy that turns “aid” into a deadly trap, under the Zionist-American mechanism known as the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which has become a cover for repeated brutal massacres against the hungry and the unarmed.

Targeting the media — assassination of truth

Journalists and media workers have not been spared the Zionist killing machine: the rights center “Muʿṭī” reported 246 journalists killed, including 27 female journalists, with 482 wounded and 48 detained.

The Zionist enemy also destroyed 143 media institutions — TV channels, radio stations, newspapers and digital platforms — causing losses that exceed $400 million to the media infrastructure.

This is a deliberate campaign to choke off the truth and erase the Palestinian narrative, a desperate attempt to impose the occupier’s account over the graves of the martyrs.

A war on spirit and values

Beyond attacking people and property, the Zionist enemy has waged a systematic war on religious and spiritual authorities in Palestine. The Gaza government media office confirmed the deaths of 233 preachers and Muslim scholars at the hands of the occupation, alongside Christian priests and their churches.

This crime exposes the depth of the Zionist hatred for everything that represents the nation’s identity and constants, and an attempt to strip the Palestinian arena of its spiritual figures who sustain resilience and fortify public resolve.

A massacre against education and generations

The Zionist aggression spared neither students nor teachers nor educational institutions: the Ministry of Education announced the deaths of 18,489 Palestinian students and 28,854 injured, while 970 teachers and administrative staff were killed and thousands more were wounded.

Educational infrastructure has been reduced to rubble: the occupation destroyed more than 160 public schools and 63 university buildings completely in Gaza, in addition to hundreds of partially damaged schools, and hundreds of students and teachers were detained in the West Bank.

This crime targets the future and annihilates the scientific and cultural memory of the Palestinian people — part of a comprehensive plan of extermination that does not end with the present but extends to future generations.

A crime with all its elements complete

These figures are not cold statistics but living evidence of a fully-formed crime of genocide being perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people, carried out in full view and hearing of the world.

Thousands of children who died of hunger or under the rubble, hundreds of journalists targeted to silence the word, tens of thousands of students whose dreams were erased, religious scholars killed to obliterate identity — all show that the Zionist enemy is waging not only a military assault but an existential war against humanity, land, religion, knowledge and culture.

Complicit international silence

Faced with these crimes, the world stands by as a spectator — offering “concerned” statements and weak appeals, in a complicity that amounts to effective participation in the crime. This silence gives the occupation an open license to continue its genocidal war and reveals the double standards that govern the international system, where justice is strangled at Gaza’s gates.

A colonial-extermination project targeting the nation

What is happening in Gaza today is not merely a war but a new chapter in a colonial, extermination project aimed at the entire nation. Yet these p