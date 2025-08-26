Famine in Gaza: A Systematic Zionist Crime Claims 303 Lives, Including 117 Children, Amid Shameful International Silence

Famine in Gaza is no longer just warnings or international reports — it has become a tragic reality taking civilian lives day after day.

With three new deaths recorded in recent hours, the toll from the systematic starvation campaign carried out by the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza has risen to 303 martyrs since the start of the aggression, including 117 children — a fully constituted Zionist crime executed before the watching, complicit world.

Rising toll

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today, Tuesday, three new deaths due to malnutrition and lack of basic needs; all victims were adults.

This brings the total number of victims of the systematic starvation campaign to 303, while more than 1.2 million children face acute food insecurity, according to U.N. reports.

Daily death stories

In a scene that sums up the scale of the tragedy, Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of young man Hamada Warsh Agha from severe malnutrition after he was unable to obtain basic food supplies.

This individual tragedy is a microcosm of the suffering of tens of thousands of patients and children in Gaza who stand at death’s door amid the continuing siege and the closure of crossings by the Zionist enemy.

UN warnings

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of worsening famine in the Strip, saying the situation is no longer just statistics but “real lives facing the risk of death every day.”

The office added: “Famine in Gaza is not just a headline — it is a horrific reality threatening besieged civilians, and urgent international action is needed to prevent more deaths.”

The UN and international experts officially declared, last Friday, the widespread outbreak of famine in the Strip, stating that the Israeli occupation is using starvation as a systematic weapon to exterminate Palestinians.

The siege is the cause

Since March 2, the Zionist enemy has closed all crossings into Gaza, preventing humanitarian aid despite hundreds of trucks being stacked at its borders.

The occupation only allows extremely small quantities that do not meet the minimum needs of more than two million Palestinians, which has led to the spread of famine and the deaths of hundreds — a clear war crime.

A systematic Zionist crime

Facing this catastrophic scene, it is clear that what is happening in Gaza is not a natural disaster or climate catastrophe but a systematic Zionist crime of starvation carried out in full view of the world.

The children who die of hunger day after day expose the failure of international institutions and the complicity of great powers that have chosen silence as a partner in the crime.