Hezbollah Secretary-General: Yemen Recorded a Heroic, Exceptional Stance That History Will Immortalize… and the Resistance Will Remain

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem renewed his high praise for Yemen’s genuine stance in supporting Gaza, describing it as an “exceptional, heroic and rare” position that will be recorded in the pages of history in glowing letters — the truest Arab and Islamic position at a time of hesitation and submission.

He made these remarks in a speech at the memorial service for the scholar Sayyid Abbas Ali al-Musawi, saying that dear Yemen proved its active presence at the heart of the nation’s battle against the Zionist project. “We register for dear Yemen its exceptional, heroic stand in support of Gaza and Palestine — it was the only one that stood with such firmness and dignity to support the people of Gaza, and history will write that Yemen was the most faithful to Palestine,” he said, asking: “Where are the Arabs and Muslims, and where is the free world?”

Yemen… a stance worthy of the nation

Sheikh Qassem noted that the Zionist enemy did not hesitate to bomb Yemen, but — as usual — did not confront a battlefield front; rather it targeted civilians and service and infrastructure facilities, just as it does in Gaza. He said: “Israel is the head of crime… it kills civilians and destroys homes in Gaza and strikes civilian facilities in Yemen, yet Yemen faces it with rare steadfastness and stands in a heroic manner that generations will immortalize,” stressing that Sana’a’s stance will lead to victory no matter how arrogant “Israel” becomes.

Lebanon between sovereignty and the resistance

Sheikh Qassem moved to Lebanese affairs, saying the root of Lebanon’s problems lies in the Israeli occupation and American dominance, and that any radical solution begins with restoring national sovereignty by: expelling the enemy, stopping the aggression, freeing the prisoners, and beginning to rebuild what the aggression destroyed.

He emphasized that the resistance in Lebanon is the impenetrable dam and the safety valve, saying: “If it were not for the resistance the enemy would have reached Beirut as it reached Damascus, and would have occupied hundreds of kilometers of our land, but the resistance deterred it from 2006 until today, and will remain on the lookout for all its ambitions,” adding that Hezbollah is ready to sacrifice and defend with all its might.

He also strongly criticized attempts by the Lebanese government to disarm the resistance, calling that “a sinful and non-constitutional decision taken under American and Israeli pressures,” warning that continuing down this path would mean the government is not safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The Zionist project and its schemes

The Hezbollah leader touched on the Zionist project aimed at creating a “Greater Israel” that would include Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, stressing that the resistance is the only way to foil this plan. He said: “The resistance is not a parallel army but a supporter of the Lebanese Army, which remains primarily responsible for protecting the homeland; it is a state of pride and dignity and a refusal to accept humiliation and surrender.”

The resistance’s weapons… Lebanon’s spirit

Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that the resistance’s weapons are not negotiable, calling them “the spirit, dignity, honor and future,” and insisting that anyone seeking to remove those weapons seeks to strip the Lebanese of their spirit and pride. He added: “We face a clear roadmap to restore sovereignty: removing the enemy, stopping the aggression, freeing the prisoners, reconstructing — only after that can defense strategy be discussed. What is called ‘step-for-step’ is an illusion and rejected.”

Unity of the resistance position

He concluded by stressing that Hezbollah will not allow the Zionist enemy to stabilize or achieve its expansionist aims, calling on the government and national forces to unify efforts and act responsibly to protect Lebanon and its sovereignty. He affirmed that the resistance — in Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine — will remain the solid wall against which U.S. and Israeli projects will shatter.