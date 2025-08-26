Sana’a Holds Luminous Car Parade to Celebrate Prophet’s Birthday

The capital city of Sana’a witnessed a luminous car parade with vehicles adorned in green lights to express joy and celebration for the upcoming anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

Organized by the General Mobilization Authority, the parade began from Al-Sabeen Square and toured the city’s streets, glowing with the lights of “Muhammadan love” in reverence and honor of the final messenger and teacher of humanity.

The majestic procession was embellished with lights of love, joy, and the overwhelming happiness felt by the Yemeni people at the arrival of the Prophet’s birthday.

The luminous parade created a visual display of faith, embodying the depth of allegiance to the Great Prophet and reflecting the pride of the people of faith and wisdom in their profound love and connection to the Messenger of God. It highlighted their adherence to his guidance and their commitment to following his path through action and struggle.

The cars, which converged from various districts and were decorated with joyful Muhammadan lights, reflected the celebratory spirit of the Prophet’s birthday, which the Yemeni people continue to celebrate in diverse and impressive ways.

As the occasion draws near, the Yemeni people are preparing to gather for grand events and a majestic turnout on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, in joyful celebration of the birth of the best of creation, the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.