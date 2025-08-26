Health Ministry :Toll of Israeli Aggression on Sana’a Rises to 92 Martyrs and Wounded

The Ministry of Health and Environment has announced a rise in casualties from the Israeli aggression on the capital city of Sana’a, with the death toll now at 92 martyrs and injured.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that six citizens were killed and 86 others were injured, including seven children and three women, as a result of the Zionist aggression on the Al-Haziz power station and the oil company station on Al-Sitteen Street.

The ministry noted that 21 of the injured from the aggression’s raids are in critical condition.