WHO: One in Five Gaza Children Acutely Malnourished

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that cases of malnutrition among children under five have doubled between March and June due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached dangerous levels, noting that one in every five children under five in Gaza City suffers from acute, life-threatening malnutrition.

In a related development, medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that 11 citizens, including two children, had died in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition. According to the Palestinian news agency “Wafa,” this raises the total number of victims to 300, including 117 children.

Last Friday, the United Nations officially declared a state of famine in the Gaza Strip, blaming the “systematic obstruction” of aid by the Israeli entity during more than 22 months of war.

The residents of Gaza are suffering from unprecedented levels of hunger, with UN organizations warning of widespread famine and an increasing number of deaths resulting from malnutrition, especially among children, the sick, and people with disabilities.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the war on Gaza has resulted in the martyrdom of approximately 62,000 Palestinians and the injury of around 157,000 others between October 7, 2023, and August 21, 2025.