Iran Strongly Condemns Zionist Aggression on Yemen

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, on Sunday, strongly condemned the Israeli military aggression against Yemen.

According to Iran’s “Mehr” news agency, Baqaei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran “strongly condemns the aerial assaults launched today by the Israeli entity on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, including its infrastructure and power station.”

Baqaei expressed his congratulations and condolences for the martyrdom of several Yemeni citizens during the aggression, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He described the repeated attacks by the Israeli enemy regime on Yemen’s economic and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, power stations, and food storage facilities, as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson considered these attacks “clear evidence of the Zionist entity’s hostility toward the development and prosperity of the region’s countries,” while praising the solidarity and support of the Yemeni people for the oppressed Palestinian people.

He reiterated the responsibility of all Islamic countries to take urgent measures to stop the genocide and to help the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip against the famine imposed on them by the Zionist entity.

Baqaei emphasized that taking action to confront the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli enemy in Gaza and the West Bank is a “legal and moral duty” for all governments, especially Islamic countries.

He concluded by expressing the expectation that the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah would give this matter special attention.