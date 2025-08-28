Amnesty International: Destruction in south Lebanon goes beyond physical damage to violation of life, dignity

Amnesty International confirmed on Thursday that the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, from Kfar Kila to Dahra and Aita al-Shaab, caused widespread devastation that encompassed entire villages. Homes were razed to the ground, cemeteries were desecrated, and local memories and history were shattered.

The organization explained, in a post on the X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the testimonies of citizens who lost their homes reflect the scale of the massive destruction and the brutal, unlawful behavior that targeted not only land but also people’s lives and dignity.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy launched a blatant aggression against Lebanon during 2024, and carries out daily attacks by land, sea, and air. More than 4,300 Israeli violations have been recorded since the ceasefire was announced on November 27, 2024.