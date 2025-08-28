Yemeni Missile Triggers Sirens in Jerusalem & Tel Aviv, Halting Flights

Israeli media on Wednesday signaled a potential new Yemeni operation deep within the occupied territories after air raid sirens sounded in several areas, including Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem, and West Bank settlements.

According to enemy media outlets, a missile was launched from Yemen, causing disruptions in the occupied Palestinian territories. They reported that sirens were activated, sending millions of settlers rushing to shelters, and that air traffic at Lod Airport was halted.

For their part, flight tracking websites announced that flights to and from Lod Airport were suspended as a result of the Yemeni missile.

In a related context, activists in occupied Palestine posted video clips of the moment the Yemeni missile arrived, accompanied by the activation of air raid sirens.