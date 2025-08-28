At a time when the forces of arrogance marshal against the Palestinian people and the official Arab stances are absent, Yemen again proves that it stands at the heart of the nation’s struggle — not merely in words but in deeds and on the ground. Yemen’s position on the Palestinian cause, and on the brutal aggression against Gaza in particular, has never been a passing or functional stance. Rather, it is a deeply held doctrinal position rooted in a faith-based and historical awareness of Palestine’s centrality in the equation of struggle and dignity.

From this standpoint, the three military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces deep in the [Zionist] entity this week were an unprecedented strategic precedent in the modern history of the Arab–[Zionist] conflict. They confirm that Yemen — with its leadership, people and army — is no longer merely a supporter of resistance but has become an active part of the deterrence and regional confrontation equation with the enemy. These were precision operations, using advanced weaponry, that struck vital targets and disrupted security and military calculations inside the entity, opening a new phase of influential Yemeni presence in the central arena of the nation’s struggle.

Yemen at the Heart of the Confrontation

In practical response to the unjust aggression on Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces executed three precision operations deep inside the [Zionist] entity using hypersonic missiles and precision unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting critical facilities such as Lydd Airport in occupied Jaffa. These operations represent an unprecedented strategic shift and confirm that Yemen has become an active party in the regional deterrence equation.

The military messages go beyond mere solidarity with Palestine: they assert an independent political will, a calculated military decision, and advanced technical capabilities. The repetition of operations and the variety of their targets demonstrate that Sana’a does not act emotionally, but according to a cohesive military vision that redraws lines of engagement and imposes a new reality on the regional conflict.

How the Yemeni Operations Affected the Deterrence Equation

The three military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces inside the entity represent a strategic turning point in the regional conflict. They employed advanced technologies such as hypersonic missiles and precision drones. This qualitative leap in technical capability not only penetrated the entity’s defense systems but also achieved high strike accuracy, disrupting the enemy’s security calculations and reshaping the balance of deterrence in the region.

Militarily and security-wise, these operations directly affected the entity’s structure, notably by disrupting air navigation at the key Lydd airport. They also spread panic and chaos among civilians, who were forced to seek shelter — underscoring the broad psychological and morale impact. This kind of operation demonstrates Yemen’s capacity to strike the enemy’s strategic depth and strengthens its ability to open multiple fronts against the entity.

Moreover, the continuation and evolution of these operations show political and military steadiness that positions Yemen prominently within the axis of resistance. The organic linkage between the Yemeni battlefield and other arenas, especially Gaza, confirms that the operations are neither isolated nor random but part of a coherent regional strategy aimed at increasing pressure on the occupation and widening the circle of confrontation. This coordination reflects a mature political and military vision and establishes Yemen as a central actor in the confrontation equation.

Symbolic Targets and Psychological Impact

The recent Yemeni operations chose strategic and symbolic targets, foremost among them Lydd Airport in occupied Jaffa — a critical facility representing Israeli security and control. Striking such sites demonstrates Yemen’s ability to penetrate the enemy’s strategic depth and opens a new horizon for the nature of the confrontation.

The psychological effect of these strikes on the [Zionist] entity is evident in the fear and disarray reported within Israeli society, with civilians rushing to shelters — a phenomenon that undermines public morale and unsettles security agencies.

Accompanying the military actions is a political and religious narrative that frames them as legitimate resistance in defense of the Palestinian people. Thus, the Yemeni operations express a comprehensive intent: not merely military action but a political and ethical project aiming to alter the facts on the ground.

Timing and the [Zionist] Reactions

The timing of the Yemeni operations was deliberate, coinciding with the peak of Israeli escalation against Gaza. This strategic timing indicates a precise reading of the field and increased pressure on the enemy, expanding the theater of engagement to the enemy’s depth.

Israeli responses were characterized by media blackout and official silence, an effort to minimize the strikes’ impact and conceal the extent of damage — a sign of anxiety and shock within Israel’s security apparatus in the face of Yemen’s advanced capabilities. This opacity has fueled doubts about the occupation’s ability to control escalation and confirms that the Yemeni operations marked a turning point in the regional conflict.

Security reporting in Israeli media acknowledged the difficulty in confronting these attacks, noting advanced Yemeni missiles that are hard to intercept — representing a real threat to Israel’s defense systems. To counter this, the occupation coordinated with some regional states and sought U.S. naval support, yet without ensuring full protection, highlighting vulnerabilities in the Israeli security posture.

Economic and Psychological Effects

Economically, the occupation has suffered substantial losses due to disruptions in air and sea navigation: shipping through the Red Sea declined by 85%, and the port of Eilat was closed, forcing vessels to reroute via longer, costlier paths.

Psychologically, the operations induced panic among Israeli civilians, driving millions to shelters — a profound effect that weakens the sense of security and paralyzes normal life.

These reactions underline the multi-level effectiveness of the Yemeni operations and confirm that they are not mere tactical responses but strategic moves that influence the balance of the regional conflict.

Yemenis as the Gateway to a New Equation

The Yemeni military operations inside the entity demonstrated an advanced qualitative capacity to change the rules of engagement by striking symbolic strategic targets with direct psychological effects on the enemy. This development reflects military and political maturity that grants Yemen a prominent role in the axis of resistance and redraws deterrence balances in the region, making the confrontation more complex and far-reaching.

Conversely, Israeli reactions revealed anxiety and security tremors masked by media suppression, which further demonstrates the fragility of the occupation’s systems in the face of new challenges. These operations are not temporary reactions but a point of departure toward a new equation in the regional conflict — one that enhances Yemen’s standing as a persistent and influential resistance force.