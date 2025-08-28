Yemeni Forces Target Lod Airport In Occupied Yaffa With hypersonic Ballistic Missile

The Yemeni armed forces announced the implementation of a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, known as Ben Gurion Airport, in the occupied Yaffa region, using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip…

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied Yaffa region using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters, and the suspension of air traffic in the airport.

The world’s recognition of the magnitude of the suffering from starvation, siege, and aggression that our people in Gaza are experiencing, places the entire Arab and Islamic nation before a great religious and historical responsibility, and it is religiously, humanitarianly, and morally obligated to take action to end the famine, lift the siege, and cease the aggression against Gaza

.

God Almighty says: (And if they seek help of you for religion, then it is your duty to help them.) Allah Almighty is true.

Yemen, the Yemen of the Ansar, the Yemen of Islam, the Yemen of faith, is taking an honorable stance, fulfilling its duty towards the oppressed in Palestine.

It will not abandon this stance, regardless of the challenges and repercussions.

With Gaza until the siege is lifted and the aggression against it stops.”