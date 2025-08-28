Yemen Scholars Association: Burning the Qur’an a Heinous American Crime Targeting the Identity and Dignity of the Ummah

The Yemen Scholars Association today, Thursday, strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by one of the American senators who burned a copy of the Qur’an, considering it a blatant assault on the holiest sanctities of Muslims and an embodiment of the deep-rooted hostility in the American mindset toward Islam and its people.

A Crime That Reveals Washington’s True Face

In its statement, the association affirmed that this heinous act cannot be seen as an isolated individual deed, but rather is a clear reflection of the policies of the U.S. administration, which has long demeaned the sanctities of the Muslim ummah — just as it does through its strategic partnership with the Zionist enemy in Palestine and its ongoing aggression against Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and other countries of the ummah.

The association pointed out that the burning of the Qur’an comes within a connected context of a long series of American crimes against Islam, beginning with the occupation of Muslim lands, passing through assassinations and wars, and culminating in support for the Zionist entity in the destruction of Gaza and the commission of massacres.

Silence of Arab Regimes… Complicity and Humiliation

The Yemen Scholars Association decried the official Arab and Islamic silence in the face of this crime, describing the weak stances of the client regimes as a resounding scandal that reflects the extent of their subservience and betrayal, as these regimes have preferred their narrow interests and loyalty to America over the Qur’an and the dignity of the ummah.

The statement affirmed that this shameful silence is a continuation of a long sequence of cowardice that has enabled the enemies to persist in their aggression against the sanctities and rights of the ummah.

A Call for Widespread Popular Mobilization

The association stressed that religious and human duty compels Muslims today to break the circle of silence and to translate their zeal for the Book of God into practical positions commensurate with the magnitude of the assault, calling for a broad popular movement that expresses anger and rejection in confronting escalating American contempt.

The association warned against limiting the response to rhetorical statements, asserting that true defense of the Qur’an begins with resistant action that puts an end to the crimes of the American enemy and its instruments, and proves that the ummah possesses an inviolable dignity.

The Dignity of the Ummah at Stake

The Yemen Scholars Association concluded its statement by asserting that the Islamic ummah today faces an existential test, and that what occurred constitutes an assault not only on the Qur’an but on the identity and dignity of Muslims as a whole. It considered practical response the only path capable of stopping these recurring assaults, and that anything less amounts to an evasion of the historic responsibility incumbent upon every zealous Muslim.