President al-Mashat: “The [Zionist] Entity Is Doomed… Its Strikes Fail Against the Steadfastness of the Yemenis”

In a speech charged with confidence and determination, Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the recent Zionist strikes on Sana’a are merely another episode in the enemy’s repeated failures. He stressed that Yemen’s extended arm will teach them the necessary lesson and that any attempt to undermine the resolve of the Yemeni people will end in defeat.

President al-Mashat said in a blunt tone that the leadership of the entity lies to its occupiers with fabricated reports, that its failed strikes will remain failures, and that they will not so much as ruffle a hair on the head of the youngest Yemeni child.

He added that the criminal Netanyahu is dragging his entity toward its inevitable end, having entered into a confrontation with a people far beyond his capacity — a people hardened by steadfastness and sacrifice who have foiled conspiracies despite the aggressors.

He emphasized that the Zionist entity is like a cancerous growth whose removal is necessary for regional stability, calling on the peoples of the Ummah to unite their ranks and positions in a single battle against this transient and vanishing entity.

Al-Mashat concluded: “Turn as you wish — Yemen stands ready with its arms and its firmness. Gaza is not alone; it has a people harder than rock at its side, who will remain an unbreakable support until God grants the Ummah its promised victory.”