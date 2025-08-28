Zionist Extermination in Gaza… A Bloody Toll Exceeding 62,000 Killed and 159,000 Wounded amid Famine and Widespread Destruction

The Zionist enemy, with full American and Western support, continues its criminal war on the Gaza Strip for the 692nd consecutive day, committing an unprecedented genocide in the modern era that has so far left more than 62,966 killed and 159,266 wounded, the majority of whom are women and children. Thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble or lying in the streets while ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

Daily Bloody Toll and Ongoing Massacres

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Thursday, that hospitals received 71 killed and 339 wounded over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative toll since 7 October 2023 to roughly 220,000 victims (dead and injured).

The ministry explained that the period from 18 March 2025 until today alone saw 11,121 killed and 47,225 wounded, revealing a brutal escalation of the aggression over time.

“A Bite to Eat” Turns into a Mass Killing Site

The enemy’s crimes have not been limited to bombing and destruction but have extended to a systematic policy of starvation and siege. Victims of attacks on humanitarian aid distribution points have risen to 2,180 killed and more than 16,046 wounded after occupation fire struck those waiting for aid in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health also recorded four new deaths due to famine and malnutrition — including two children — bringing that toll to 317 dead, of whom 121 are children, in one of the most horrific documented crimes of genocidal starvation in modern times.

Widespread Destruction and Mass Displacement

Gaza’s tragedy is not limited to casualty counts; it is also reflected in massive destruction and forced displacement. Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal confirmed that the occupation has completely destroyed more than 1,500 homes in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City since the beginning of August, using excavators and booby-trapped robots at a rate of seven detonations per day, which has driven more than 80% of the neighborhood’s residents to flee.

Jabalia and the northern areas of the Strip are witnessing similar conditions of displacement and destruction, amid continuous artillery and air strikes that compound the humanitarian catastrophe.

Targeting Journalists and Academic Institutions

Journalists and academic institutions have not been spared the killing machine. Several journalists were killed in an attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. In the same context, the Palestine Information Center “Ma‘ta” confirmed the deaths of 193 university professors and 800 teachers since 7 October 2023, in what is described as a clear crime targeting Palestinian expertise and intellect.

Education at Risk for a Third Year

The United Nations has warned that Gaza’s children face being deprived of education for a third consecutive year, due to the destruction of hundreds of schools and the conversion of others into shelters for displaced people or their reduction to rubble by bombardment. The UN spokesperson said, “Depriving children of education threatens the future of an entire generation in Gaza,” calling for schools to be reopened and for the protection of the right to education as a fundamental right.

UNRWA: New Forced Displacement

UNRWA likewise confirmed that continued strikes and evacuation orders are forcing thousands of families to flee anew amid fear and destruction. It noted that Gaza’s population is being driven toward the unknown, amid a total closure of crossings and the prevention of food and fuel aid from entering, which has exacerbated famine and disease.

International Silence Amounting to Complicity in the Crime

Despite the horror of these crimes, the international community continues its worrying silence, while the United Nations issues timid statements that do nothing to stop the massacres. The Ministry of Health and Gaza’s media office view this silence as active complicity in the crime, effectively granting the Zionist enemy a free mandate to continue its genocidal war against more than two million people in the besieged Strip.