Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff, affirmed that the Zionist enemy’s targeting of civilian neighborhoods in Sanaa will not go unpunished.

Major General Al-Ghamari reiterated in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) that Yemen will not retreat from supporting Gaza regardless of the scale of the targeting or the sacrifices required.

He said, “The Zionist escalation in Gaza or against Yemen is not a sign of strength but evidence of impotence and failure to achieve its goals over nearly two years, and it will be met with escalation, God willing.”

He praised the historic steadfastness of the people of Gaza and the mujahideen of the heroic resistance who are preparing to inflict heavy losses on the enemy in its escalation against the city of Gaza.

He also paid tribute to the masses of the loyal, faithful, steadfast Yemeni people who have taken to the streets in the millions over two years without weakening or faltering.