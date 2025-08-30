Million-Man Marches in Capital Sana’a, Across provinces in Defense of Holy Qur’an and Al-Aqsa Mosque

Under the slogan “With Gaza: Jihad and Steadfastness… Anger for the Spilled Blood and the Desecrated Sanctities”, massive marches took place today in the capital Sana’a and across Yemeni governorates, denouncing the escalating Zionist crimes against the people of Gaza, standing in defense of the Glorious Book of God, and rejecting its desecration at the hands of an American Zionist sympathizer.

The Yemeni masses, carrying copies of the Qur’an, affirmed their readiness to defend the Holy Book and Al-Aqsa Mosque. They regarded the American-Zionist targeting of these sanctities as clear evidence of the deep hatred and enmity harbored against Islam and Muslims.

Participants condemned the silence of Arab and Islamic regimes in the face of such violations and insults to Islamic symbols and sanctities, stressing that whoever is unmoved by an affront to the Qur’an and the sanctities cannot possibly take any real stance against the Zionist expansionist scheme, even if it reaches their very doorstep.

By taking to the streets in such great numbers—just one day after a Zionist airstrike targeted civilian sites in Sana’a—Yemenis sent a message of defiance to the criminal Israeli enemy and its supporters, reaffirming that threats and conspiracies, no matter how severe, will not deter Yemen’s firm position of supporting the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance.

The “People of Faith and Wisdom” reiterated their deep and inseparable connection to God, His Messenger, and His Book, and their determination to continue along the path of jihad and resistance in defense of the causes and sanctities of the Ummah, confronting all schemes of its enemies.

The marches further condemned international failure to halt the man-made catastrophe and humanitarian tragedy inflicted on Gaza by the Zionist entity—described as the worst of its kind—given the dire humanitarian and health conditions resulting from the deliberate starvation of the population, the prevention of aid and medicine, and the concurrent bombing campaign destroying the entire Strip.

In Sana’a, a massive million-strong march was held in defiance of the Zionist enemy, in defense of the Qur’an, and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

The crowds strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the United States by an American Zionist sympathizer, describing it as a blatant violation and provocation to the feelings of all Muslims worldwide. They warned against persisting in such repeated desecrations of Islamic sanctities, as they amount to nothing less than a declaration of war on Muslims.

They reaffirmed that the Zionist aggression, including attacks on service facilities and civilians in Sana’a, will only strengthen Yemeni resolve and reinforce their principled stance in support of Palestine until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The crowds raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, as well as banners welcoming the approaching anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy and Humanity. They expressed their joy and loyalty as descendants of the Ansar, affirming their love and allegiance to the Prophet and their adherence to his path.

The masses also declared full readiness to confront the criminal Zionist enemy, pledging to continue supporting Gaza and the Palestinian resistance with determination, and to fight the “promised victory and sacred jihad” until triumph is achieved.

As Yemen prepares to commemorate the Prophet’s birth, the people stressed to the entire world their commitment to the Messenger of God, renewing their oath to follow his path of struggle against the enemies of Islam and to defend the oppressed in Gaza and Islamic sanctities.

The million-strong march called on all Arab and Muslim peoples to boycott American and Zionist goods as the least duty owed in the face of genocide and starvation in Gaza, and to take a strong stance against repeated violations of Islamic sanctities.

In Saada governorate, 41 marches were held in the provincial capital and districts, renewing vows of steadfastness with the Palestinian people.

Participants strongly condemned the Qur’an burning in America and demanded an Arab and Islamic response commensurate with the gravity of this provocation. They blessed the Yemeni Armed Forces’ qualitative operations deep inside the usurping Zionist entity, as well as their advances in missile capabilities.

In Dhale‘ governorate, demonstrations took place in Damt, Al-Hasha, Qa‘taba, and Juban districts, where crowds chanted slogans expressing pride in Yemen’s faithful and humanitarian stance in support of Gaza.

Protesters declared that enemy threats and conspiracies would not intimidate Yemenis or deter them from their religious, ethical, and humanitarian duty to support Gaza, warning submissive Arab regimes of dire consequences in this world and the next.

The marches continues across Sana’a governorate (50+ marches), Hodeidah (268 marches), Ibb (290 marches), Hajjah (308 marches), Raymah (82 marches), Mahwit (95 marches), Bayda, Marib (16 marches), Lahj, Dhamar (52 marches), Amran (116 marches), Taiz (87 marches), and Jawf, each echoing similar messages:

Condemnation of Zionist crimes and American complicity.

Outrage at the burning of the Qur’an in the U.S.

Pledges to support Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.

Calls for Arab and Muslim unity and boycotts of U.S./Israeli goods.

Celebration of the Prophet’s birthday as both a spiritual and mobilizing occasion.

Endorsement of Yemeni military operations against Israel, including the development of advanced missile systems.

Finally, a communiqué was issued from the million-man marches, affirming:

Yemen’s unwavering, principled stance with Gaza, no matter the challenges, and blessing the Yemeni Armed Forces’ development of new missile technologies. Rejection of Zionist schemes targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the “Greater Israel” project, with a call on Arab and Muslim peoples to prepare for practical measures to confront this threat. Strong condemnation of the burning of the Qur’an in the U.S., describing it as vile and cowardly, and a clear indicator of the enmity of Zionists and their backers to all that is sacred. The statement urged Muslims and free people worldwide to return to the Qur’an and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whose message of guidance and light is feared by these oppressors.

The communiqué concluded with prayers for the swift victory of the Palestinian people, mercy for the martyrs, healing for the wounded, and freedom for the prisoners.