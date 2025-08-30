Gaza Is Being Slaughtered in the Silence of the World… Hunger and Siege Devour the Innocent

In Gaza, death does not need only shells — hunger itself has become a slow-acting weapon of extermination. Children do not grow; their bodies wither day by day. Women scream over the ruins of their homes, and the displaced search for shelter among the rubble.

Today Gaza is not merely a city but an open grave for humanity, where the smell of death intertwines with the cries of those still alive. The muffled voices of hungry children in the streets and the faint moans of patients with no medicine make every corner of the city bear witness to the scale of the U.S.-and-Europe-backed Israeli crime.

Numbers That Break the Heart

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that 66 martyrs — including 4 recovered bodies — and 345 wounded were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, while dozens of victims remain trapped beneath the rubble. Scenes of corpses that rescue teams could not reach tell a tragedy beyond belief.

Since 7 October 2023, the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 63,371 martyrs and 159,835 wounded, including thousands of children and women. Each one of these figures carries the story of a family’s pain and the loss of a child who never knew life.

From 18 March 2025 to date, the health authorities recorded 11,240 martyrs and 47,794 injuries; an additional 280 martyrs were formally verified. These statistics reflect not just deaths but the scale of the organized extermination the occupation is carrying out before the eyes of the world.

Famine as a Weapon of Extermination — Children First to Suffer

Under the siege and assault, the hunger crisis has escalated into a slow weapon of extermination. In the past 24 hours the health ministry recorded 10 deaths due to malnutrition, including 3 children, bringing the total famine-related deaths to 332, of whom 124 are children.

Children in Gaza do not know the taste of bread or the color of milk; their bodies are wasting away before the world, which remains unable to protect the innocents in the Strip. Every child who dies of hunger is a living indictment of the international community’s failure to save innocent life; every emaciated body tells of a systematic siege and deliberate drive toward famine.

Gaza without Water or Electricity

Gaza Municipality spokesman Asim Al-Nubi confirmed that hundreds of thousands of citizens are crammed into central and western parts of the city under dire humanitarian conditions, and that the per-person water share does not exceed five liters per day — an amount insufficient even for basic drinking and hygiene needs.

Al-Nubi noted that the municipality is unable to provide minimum services amid a total collapse of infrastructure, roads, water and sewage networks, and a rising pileup of waste in the streets.

Mass displacement and dense overcrowding have exacerbated civilians’ suffering and threaten a total collapse that endangers thousands of lives; every corner of the city now tells stories of children who have lost their lives due to hunger, polluted water, and lack of electricity.

A Tight Siege since March — Aid Waiting for Permission

Since 2 March, the Israeli enemy has closed Gaza’s crossings to food, medical aid, and fuel, causing the humanitarian situation to deteriorate to catastrophic levels.

UN agencies such as UNRWA confirm that thousands of aid trucks loaded with food and medicine are awaiting occupation permission to enter the Strip, and continued blocking is a principal cause of the ongoing famine. The population survives on whatever scraps they can gather from shop debris or on contaminated water, while the world watches in silence.

Witnesses from the Heart of the Catastrophe

Hospitals in the Strip are operating at more than triple capacity. Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, says: “There are 600 patients in intensive care alone; cancer patients have no treatment; kidney patients die of thirst before toxins kill them; medicines are short by 60%; children are dying of hunger.”

Abu Salmiya’s words are not merely a description of the situation but a human cry that documents the catastrophic collapse of Gaza’s health system.

Women and the Displaced — Endless Suffering

In camps and schools converted to shelters, women and children live in inhumane conditions: deprived of food, drinking contaminated water, and exposed to rampant disease.

Mothers cry out for food; infants die in their mothers’ arms while the displaced seek shelter amid the ruins. Every corner of the city tells an ongoing story of suffering and exceptional human endurance amid daily extermination.

The International Community Faces a Test of Conscience

The international community acknowledges the tragedy. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen described the situation as the greatest humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, stressing the need to pressure the ene