Abu Ubaida Issues a Stern Warning: Netanyahu Is Gambling with the Fate of His Soldiers and Prisoners

The military spokesman of the Martyr Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said today, Friday, that “the criminal plans of the enemy to occupy Gaza will bring disaster upon its political and military leadership, and its army will pay the price in the blood of its soldiers, and it will increase the chances of capturing new soldiers, God willing.”

Abu Ubaida: We will preserve Israeli prisoners as much as possible

He added in a post on his Telegram channel: “Our mujahideen are on alert, ready, and of high morale. They will demonstrate exceptional models of heroism and steadfastness and will teach the invaders harsh lessons, God willing.”

He continued: “War criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi ministers have decisively resolved to reduce the number of living enemy prisoners by half, and to cause the disappearance of most of the bodies of their dead prisoners forever — for which the enemy’s army and its terrorist government will bear full responsibility.”

He affirmed: “We will preserve enemy prisoners to the extent we are able. They will be with our fighters in the places of combat and confrontation under the same conditions of risk and living, and we will announce every prisoner who is killed as a result of the aggression by name, with his picture and proof of his death.”