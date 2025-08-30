UNRWA Commissioner Calls for Courage and Political Will to End “Hell on Earth” in Gaza

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned Israel’s targeting of journalists, healthcare workers, and humanitarian personnel in Gaza, declaring that the time has come for “courage and political will to end this hell on earth” .

Lazzarini emphasized that health workers, journalists, and humanitarian staff are being killed on a scale “unseen in any other conflict in modern history” . He noted that these attacks occur with total impunity, with recent atrocities dismissed as mere “mishaps” while famine is systematically denied .