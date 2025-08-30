Qassam publishes photo reading “Death or Capture”.. Israeli media speculate that 4 soldiers captured

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), published a photo on its website early Saturday morning with the phrase “We remind those who forget… Death or Capture.”

Israeli media reported that one soldier was killed and 11 others were wounded in an ambush in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

According to Israeli media, the military censor imposed a publication ban on what happened to the four soldiers in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli media reported that Israeli airstrikes were launched on sites near the Zeitoun neighborhood and that the army fired flares.

They added that an Israeli soldier reported hearing sounds from the communication devices of the missing soldiers in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli media reported that face-to-face clashes involving machine guns were taking place between Hamas members and Israeli forces in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli media indicated that four soldiers were suspected of being missing and that they were likely captured.

They said that the six helicopters sent by the army for evacuation came under heavy fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

They added that a large number of Qassam Brigades fighters participated in the attack in the Zeitoun neighborhood, targeting fortified positions.

They said that Qassam Brigades fighters launched a fierce attack against an Israeli force and set up ambushes for them in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli channels confirmed that the incident in the Zeitoun neighborhood was one of the most difficult since October 7, 2023.