President Al-Mashat meets Scholar Miftah, appoints him as Acting Prime Minister

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, met today with the First Deputy Prime Minister, the renowned scholar Mohammed Miftah.

President Al-Mashat formally tasked Mohammed Muftah with undertaking the duties of the Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction. This decision follows the martyrdom of former Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi and several ministers in an Israeli airstrike on Sanaa on August 28, 2025.

Al-Mashat affirmed the full support of the Supreme Political Council for the government to continue its national duties in serving the Yemeni people, emphasizing resilience amid ongoing aggression.

He highlighted the profound loss suffered by Yemen with the martyrdom of Al-Rahwi and his colleagues, describing them as “dedicated national cadres” who served the nation with unwavering commitment.