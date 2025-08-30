Al-Allamah Muhammad Miftah Assumes the Duties of Prime Minister Following Martyr Al-Rahawi

In a decisive step that reaffirms the continuity of the Yemeni state in confronting the treacherous Zionist enemy, the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council issued Decision No. (6) for the year 1447 AH, appointing Muhammad Ahmad Ahmad Miftah — the First Deputy Prime Minister — to perform the duties of the Prime Minister.

This appointment came after the martyrdom of the mujahid hero Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi, Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, who was killed along with a number of his ministerial colleagues as a result of a treacherous strike by the Zionist enemy.

The appointment confirms that the will of Yemen and its steadfast people will not be broken, and that the new leadership will continue the national march and protect the homeland’s interests while preserving the continuity of government work and providing support to the oppressed Palestinian people.