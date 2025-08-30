Sana’a Erupts in Rage and Dignity… A Yemeni Million-Man Rally Shakes the Ground in Support of Gaza and to Protect the Qur’an and the Holy Sites

Today the capital, Sana’a, witnessed a solemn scene commensurate with the magnitude of the cause carried in the hearts of the Yemeni people, as millions poured into Al-Sabeen Square in a million-strong march under the slogan: “With Gaza — Jihad and Steadfastness… Rage for the Spilled Blood and the Violated Sanctities.”

The million-man rally was not merely a solidarity event but a living expression of the ummah’s anger at the Israeli crimes, a defense of the Holy Qur’an and the ummah’s sanctities, and a manifestation of Yemenis’ steadfast will to support the Palestinian people whatever the threats and conspiracies.

Atmosphere and overall scene

Crowds filled every section of Al-Sabeen Square and the side and main streets leading to it, overflowing every interior space in a scene that confirms the growing support for Gaza week after week.

Amid the masses, the Palestinian flag was flown alongside the Yemeni flag as a clear sign of shared fate and position. Participants carried symbolic images of the Holy Qur’an, affirming that Yemen will not remain silent about attacks on the Qur’an, Islam, or the ummah’s sanctities.

Yemenis’ anger and chants

The Yemeni people chanted loudly, raising religious and militant slogans that expressed their outrage and condemnation of the burning of a Qur’an copy in America and reaffirmed rejection of the continuing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people:

“Tell the two billion people — rise for the Qur’an,”

“Burning the Mushaf is aggression — rise for the Qur’an,”

“The nation will not be right… unless it rages for the Qur’an,”

“The Qur’an is God’s Book — the enemies of God will not be saved,”

“Soldiers of God, O soldiers of God — vindicate the Book of God,”

“By God, we will continue to strike Israel,”

“The foolish Zionist bombing seeks an illusion that will not be realized,”

“Israel’s project is dangerous — only total mobilization can stop it,”

“O Gaza, O Palestine — all Yemen stands with you,”

“Jihad, Jihad — alive, alive for jihad.”

Those chants were not mere words but explicit messages to the enemies of the ummah that Yemen will remain steadfast and will continue escalation and confrontation against all conspiracies.

March statement

At 1:28 the rally statement was read. In a prominent popular gesture, Allamah Fouad Naji, on behalf of the million-strong crowd and as a member of the Association of Yemeni Scholars, delivered the march statement, affirming that the Yemenis’ turnout today was in response to God, a jihad for His sake and seeking His pleasure, in support of Islam, the Noble Qur’an, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), and the oppressed Palestinian people.

The statement noted that Yemen’s principled and faith-based steadfastness with Gaza will not be shaken by circumstances or challenges but will continue in practical and field escalation and support until God grants victory and relief to Gaza and Palestine and the sanctities are secured. It affirmed that the Yemeni people are committed to their position, rooted in religious and humanitarian values, and ready for all options and sacrifices to support the oppressed and defend justice and truth.

Affirmation of Yemen’s ongoing stance

The march statement stressed that the Yemeni people are monitoring all overt and covert steps targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the project to establish what is called “Greater Israel,” and it called on the peoples of the ummah to prepare to confront these crimes, underscoring that Yemen will continue its struggle to defend the sanctities and the Palestinian people with all available strength and determination.

Tribute and qualitative military escalation

The million-strong crowd congratulated recent qualitative advances in the Yemeni armed forces, notably the production of fissile warheads that have reportedly struck fear into the Zionist enemy, regarding these military achievements as part of legitimate escalation that deters aggressors and strengthens Yemen’s steadfast position in support of Gaza and Palestine.

Burning the Qur’an — a Zionist-American crime

The statement fiercely condemned, with great anger, the act by a pro-Zionist American who burned a copy of the Qur’an. It described the act as revealing the malice and baseness of those who oppose the ummah’s sanctities, do not revere God, His books, or His prophets.

The statement said this crime constitutes a clear declaration of war on the ummah and its sanctities and called for a decisive collective response from Arab and Muslim peoples to protect the Qur’an and the sanctities of Muslims.

Call to Arab and Muslim peoples

The rally urged all peoples of the ummah to sincerely return to the Book of God, be guided by the light of the Qur’an, reassess their positions regarding ongoing violations of Islamic sanctities, and take practical measures to confront aggressive plots — including boycotting American and Zionist goods — as the least duty toward the suffering brothers in Gaza facing extermination and starvation.

A message to the world

Today’s million-man rally in Sana’a was more than a gathering — it was a clear message to the world: Yemen is steadfast; its strength lies in the will of its people, their faith in the truth, and their determination to support the oppressed in Palestine and to protect the Qur’an and the sanctities.

The rally embodied unity of position and feeling and reaffirmed that Gaza is not alone and that Yemen will remain at the forefront of defenders of the ummah’s values and sanctities, no matter how severe the conspiracies or mounting threats.