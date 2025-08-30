The Zionist Extermination in Gaza… The Crime of the Century Claims Over 63,000 Martyrs as the Massacres Continue

The Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip enters its twenty-third consecutive month, producing shocking figures in the toll of a mass extermination being carried out against the unarmed Palestinian people, backed absolutely by the United States and the West, and accompanied by international complacency that amounts to partnership in the crime. As new chapters of the massacre are revealed every day, the data confirm that the occupation continues its bloody policies of killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, heedless of appeals to conscience or international law.

A blood toll exceeding 63,000 martyrs and 159,000 wounded

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Friday, that the toll of the Zionist extermination since 7 October 2023 has risen to 63,025 martyrs and 159,490 injuries, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with rescue and civil defense teams unable to reach them.

In the past 24 hours alone, sector hospitals received 59 martyrs — two of whom were recovered from under the rubble — and 224 new injuries. The ministry noted that the period from 18 March 2025 until today recorded 11,178 martyrs and 47,449 injuries, reflecting the intensifying ferocity of the aggression and its continued crimes against civilians.

Persistent targeting of homes and displaced people waiting for aid

The Zionist enemy did not limit itself to indiscriminate shelling of homes and residential neighborhoods; it escalated its targeting of relief centers and displaced persons. The toll at aid distribution points rose to 2,203 martyrs and more than 16,228 wounded after repeated strikes on queues of citizens seeking a livelihood.

On Friday alone, 32 Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed in a series of raids that struck homes and tents of displaced people across the northern, central, and southern parts of the Strip. The enemy army also resorted to using explosive robots to blow up homes in the Al-Zaytoun, Al-Sabra, and Al-Safatawi neighborhoods — a scene that confirms the occupation’s deliberate implementation of extermination crimes by the vilest methods.

Famine is ravaging civilians

The Ministry of Health explained that hospitals in Gaza record daily deaths due to hunger and malnutrition, most of them children and women, amid the continuation of the systematic starvation policy the Zionist enemy practices by blocking food, medicine, and fuel.

The head of medical relief in the Strip, Muhammad Abu Afash, said the situation in the south is “very dangerous” and cannot absorb Gaza’s repeatedly displaced population. He warned that the occupation even targets places it describes as “safe,” leaving civilians with two options: die of starvation or die by bombardment.

Forced displacement threatens a million Palestinians

UNRWA warned that intensifying the Israeli military operation in Gaza City would expose about one million people to new displacement under disastrous conditions and lacking the basics of life. The agency confirmed that the enemy’s shelling and evacuation orders force whole families to leave their homes repeatedly, finding themselves among rubble and torn tents.

In response to this catastrophe, members of the UN Security Council — with the exception of the United States — issued a statement calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the lifting of restrictions on aid entry, yet the Israeli enemy continues to flout international legitimacy under absolute U.S. cover.

Satellite images reveal the scale of destruction

The New York Times released satellite images showing the enormous destruction the Israeli enemy wreaked in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City in just three weeks, where dozens of buildings and camps vanished, leaving only rubble and ash.

Eyewitness accounts described the scene as “horrific,” while field reports indicated that the occupation is preparing for broader maneuvers that could lead to new mass expulsions.

The policy of withholding bodies… a continuing crime since 1967

A report by the Palestinian “Ma‘ta” center revealed that the Israeli enemy does not limit itself to killing Palestinians but continues the policy of detaining martyrs’ bodies since 1967, with 726 bodies held, including children, women, and prisoners. It also noted some 1,500 unidentified bodies held in what is known as “Sidi Taman,” a crime that adds to the enemy’s black record.

UN staff: What is happening is genocide

In a notable development, more than 500 United Nations staff called on the UN Human Rights Office to classify what is happening in Gaza as genocide in its full elements.

The staff warned that silence or hesitation in naming the crime by its true name undermines the UN’s credibility and makes it complicit in collusion, noting that the criteria for genocide are clearly met.

The crime of the century and a world exposed by silence

The catastrophic figures and daily testimonies continue to confirm that what is occurring in Gaza is the greatest crime of mass extermination of the modern age, carried out before the world in full view and sound. With each new martyr and each child dying of hunger, the failure of international law and the impotence of global institutions become ever more exposed.

The blood of more than 63,000 martyrs and the groans of 159,000 wounded, together with famine, displacement, and destruction, will remain a lasting testament to the enemy’s brutality and the complicity of its allies — against the resilience of a people who will not break and a resistance whose resolve will become an assured promise of freedom and victory.