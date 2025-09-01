Zionist Genocide in Gaza Escalates: More Than 63,000 Martyrs as Starvation Massacres Claim Women and Children

The Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has now entered its 23rd consecutive month, marked by an escalation of genocidal crimes against civilians. It is one of the most horrific atrocities against humanity in modern times, carried out with absolute U.S. and Western support, and enabled by an alarming international silence that effectively provides cover for the ongoing massacre.

Over 63,000 Martyrs Since the Start of the Aggression

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the death toll has risen to 63,557 martyrs with 160,660 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In the last 24 hours alone, hospitals received 98 martyrs and 404 injuries, while many victims remain under the rubble and in the streets as rescue teams and civil defense units struggle to reach them.

Daily Massacres: 42 Palestinians Martyred Since Dawn

Since early morning, 42 new martyrs have fallen due to strikes on homes, residential neighborhoods, and aid distribution centers.

Medical sources reported that nine civilians were directly targeted while waiting for humanitarian assistance—adding yet another chapter to the “starvation genocide” being waged against defenseless civilians.

“Bread of Life” Turned into a Trap of Death

The Ministry of Health stated that the toll of those killed while waiting for aid has now reached 2,294 martyrs and over 16,839 wounded, after 46 martyrs and 239 injuries were recorded in the past hours alone.

These massacres are part of the U.S.-Israeli mechanism in place since May 27, which has effectively transformed aid queues into mass-death traps for starving civilians.

Famine Harvesting Children and Women

In the past 24 hours, nine deaths from hunger and malnutrition were recorded—including three children—raising the famine death toll to 348, including 127 children.

Since famine was officially declared in Gaza on August 22, 2025, 70 additional deaths have been reported, most of them children, underscoring that starvation is being deliberately weaponized as a tool of genocide no less brutal than direct bombardment.

Tight Siege and “Engineered Starvation”

The Government Media Office revealed that in five days only 534 aid trucks entered Gaza out of an expected 3,000, most subjected to looting or chaos deliberately engineered by the occupation.

By the numbers:

In 35 days, 3,188 trucks entered Gaza—only 15% of actual needs.

The occupation bans 430 essential food items, including eggs, meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and even nutritional supplements for children and pregnant women.

Gaza requires 600 aid trucks daily to meet the bare minimum needs of its 2.4 million people, yet systematic strangulation continues.

International Recognition: “Israel Is Committing Genocide”

In a landmark step, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) affirmed that “Israel” is committing genocide in Gaza, with 86% of members voting to recognize that the legal criteria are met.

The resolution cited the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide, calling for the prosecution of all perpetrators before the International Criminal Court.

Civil Defense: Impossible Tasks Under Fire

Despite relentless bombardment, Gaza’s civil defense carried out 49 missions in just 24 hours—including firefighting, rescuing trapped civilians, and transporting martyrs and wounded.

Teams pulled bodies and remains from under rubble in Gaza City and the north, extinguished fires in homes and refugee tents, and transported dozens of injured and sick under dangerous conditions—highlighting the immense sacrifices of medics and rescuers facing death daily.

A Crime of Full-Scale Genocide

The rising death toll, starvation massacres, suffocating siege, and deliberate targeting of humanitarian aid together form the undeniable hallmarks of a crime of genocide in its entirety—unfolding before the eyes of the world day after day.

While international voices for accountability grow louder, the occupation continues its aggression, shielded by absolute U.S. and Western support and complicit UN silence that amounts to active participation in the crime.