Armed Forces Target Israeli Oil Tanker North of Red Sea

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip…

and to affirm the continued ban on Israeli maritime traffic in the Red and Arabian Seas.

The naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the Israeli oil tanker “SCARLET RAY” in the northern Red Sea using a ballistic missile.

The operation resulted in a direct hit on the ship, thanks be to Allah.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued support for the Palestinian people by preventing Israeli shipping or heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as by carrying out further military operations against Israeli enemy targets in occupied Palestine.

These operations will not be ceased until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.