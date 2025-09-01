Al-Nujaba: Zionist Targeting Of Yemeni Government & Its President Is A Declaration Of War On The Peoples Of The Region

Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement, on Sunday, considered the Zionist entity’s sinful targeting of the Yemeni government and its Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, a blatant declaration of war against the peoples of the region and a heinous crime no different in its brutality from the crimes of the terrorist ISIS, which was sponsored and orchestrated by America.

The movement said in a statement: “This aggression is nothing but a new episode in the series of American-Zionist crimes. The aircraft that bombed Sana’a were launched only with cover from Washington and planned in the joint operations rooms of the Pentagon and the usurping entity.”

It added: “The Islamic Resistance Movement, Al-Nujaba, while mourning the souls of the righteous martyrs, affirms that their blood will not be in vain. Rather, it will strengthen the will to persevere and accelerate the steps of the axis of resistance toward liberating the nation from the yoke of occupation.”

The movement renewed its pledge to stand by the proud Yemeni people and their valiant resistance, calling on the masses of the nation to escalate their positions rejecting normalization and supporting the option of confrontation until the elimination of the Zionist entity and its tools.