Bin Habtoor Offers Condolences to Revolution Leader & President on Martyrdom of Prime Minister & Several Ministers

Sana’a (Saba) – Member of the Supreme Political Council, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor, sent a message of condolences and sympathy to the Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, and the members of the Council, as well as to the families of the martyrs and the Yemeni people, for the martyrdom of the martyred Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, and a number of ministers, as a result of the treacherous, criminal Israeli aggression that targeted their location last Thursday afternoon.

In the message, Dr. Bin Habtoor expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of this national constellation as they performed their professional, national, religious, and humanitarian duty in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.