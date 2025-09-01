European Council President: We witnessing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that is tearing world’s conscience

European Council President António Costa said on Monday that the world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip that is tearing its conscience. He said that the extent of the suffering inflicted on civilians, especially children, is horrific and unacceptable.

During the opening of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Costa criticized the United States’ use of its veto power in the Security Council against a draft resolution submitted by Slovenia to prohibit the use of starvation as a weapon of war, despite the support of 14 members, describing it as “regrettable.”

He expressed concern about the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and the continued forced displacement in Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

He pointed out that these developments threaten the possibility of establishing a viable future Palestinian state, weaken the prospects for peace, and destabilize the region.

Costa recalled that since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, the European Union has provided more than €450 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, helping to keep hospitals, schools, and essential institutions operating.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued to commit genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. This has resulted in the deaths of 63,557 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 160,660 others. This is a preliminary toll, with thousands of victims still buried under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.