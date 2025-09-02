Yemen’s Military Strategy Demonstrates the Power of Response and Deterrence — Surprise Strikes on the Enemy’s Vital Targets Stir Anxiety in Tel Aviv

In support of the Palestinian people and their fighters, and consistent with its steadfast commitment to Palestine, the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a series of precise military operations against Israeli targets in the occupied Palestinian territories since the start of the Zionist aggression on Gaza in 2023 until today. These operations represent a practical translation of Yemen’s official and popular stance supporting Gaza and reflect what Yemenis believe regarding their foremost cause, Palestine — affirming that any aggression or blockade against Gaza will be met with a decisive practical response that mirrors the popular and military solidarity of Yemen with the Palestinian cause.

The Yemeni Armed Forces resumed their military operations against the Zionist entity following the assassination of Yemen’s Prime Minister, the martyred fighter Ahmed al-Rahwi, and several ministers of the Government of Building and Change during a routine meeting in the capital, Sana’a. These operations were intended to demonstrate Yemen’s capacity to withstand hostile attacks and to strengthen the resolve of the people and the armed forces to continue supporting Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, sending a clear message that aggression will not deter Sana’a from exercising its strategic role.

Background of Yemeni operations since the start of the aggression on Gaza

Since the outbreak of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2023, Yemeni forces have continued to carry out a variety of military operations against Israeli targets, leveraging all available dimensions of power. The operations have included precision air strikes using Samad-4 unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting vital enemy sites such as the Israeli General Staff building in Jaffa, as well as power stations, airports, and strategic ports. Military sources have confirmed the accurate hits on these targets, reflecting Yemen’s ability to carry out long-range strategic operations that represent a qualitative strike against the enemy’s capabilities.

At sea, the Yemeni naval forces focused on disrupting Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, targeting oil and commercial vessels linked to the aggression on Gaza. The targeting of the MSC ABY and SCARLET RAY vessels with ballistic and cruise missiles contributed to disrupting the enemy’s vital supply routes and imposed direct constraints on its logistical movements, thereby increasing pressure on the occupier and reducing its capacity to carry out its military plans.

The missile operations also included strikes into the Zionist depth in the occupied territories, directly impacting the enemy’s ability to carry out its military tasks and demonstrating Yemen’s capacity to deliver strategic long-range strikes — reflecting the seriousness of its response to the aggression and its commitment to supporting Palestine.

Yemen’s response after the assassination of al-Rahwi

Following the assassination of Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahwi and several ministers, Yemeni forces executed a series of precise military operations. The air strikes targeted the Israeli General Staff building in Jaffa, the Kfar Saba (Hadera) power station, Lydd (Ben-Gurion) Airport, and Ashdod port, achieving accurate hits and high effectiveness. At sea, joint operations were carried out against the merchant vessel MSC ABY for violating a navigation ban, resulting in a direct hit, while the oil tanker SCARLET RAY was struck north of the Red Sea by a ballistic missile — affirming the forces’ ability to confront any breach of maritime restrictions linked to the enemy.

These operations were not merely military retaliation but a practical expression of Yemen’s commitment to Palestine and a morale boost for Yemen’s official and popular constituencies after the enemy’s attempt to intimidate the capital. They underscored that any attack or attempt to obstruct military operations will be met with a decisive practical response that reflects the unity of the popular and military stance in Yemen in support of the Palestinian cause.

Effects of the operations on the enemy’s strategic depth

Yemeni military operations have had a direct impact on the enemy’s strategic depth, forcing its forces to reassess their plans and military movements. The operations have also contributed to disrupting Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, thereby diminishing the enemy’s ability to resupply its assaults on Gaza. Moreover, these operations have elevated the morale of the Palestinian resistance, confirming tangible Arab support on the ground rather than mere rhetorical slogans.

Domestically, the operations have reinforced the steadiness of Yemen’s official and popular position, affirming that support for Palestine is not merely a slogan but an ongoing