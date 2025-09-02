Hamas: Criminal Netanyahu Waging a Comprehensive Genocidal War Against Civilians in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that the government of the criminal Netanyahu has been waging a comprehensive war against innocent civilians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, as part of a systematic plan to annihilate the population and forcibly displace them from their city.

In a statement issued today, the movement said: “The actions carried out by the enemy’s army, involving the deliberate destruction of neighborhoods and infrastructure, constitute a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws, and amount to clear and documented war crimes.”

Hamas added that the continued international silence and the obstruction by the U.S. administration of international security and justice institutions have enabled the Zionist entity to act with complete impunity. It stressed that these brutal practices are not confined locally, but rather pose a direct threat to the entire Arab and Islamic nations.

The movement called on Arab and Islamic states, as well as all free people of the world, to take immediate action, exert pressure to halt the killing machine, impose an immediate cessation of the genocide of civilians in Gaza, and hold all those responsible for these crimes accountable.

Hamas concluded its statement by saying: “Gaza is not merely a city under bombardment; it is a stage for systematic genocide, and every minute of international silence grants the enemy an opportunity to commit more massacres.”