Armed Forces Strike Four Deep Targets in Enemy Heartland and Pound a Ship in the Red Sea

In a historic day that confirms Yemen’s valiant presence at the heart of the nation’s struggle, the Armed Forces announced today the execution of five precision military operations targeting the enemy’s General Staff building, the Hadera power station, Lydd Airport, Ashdod Port, and a vessel in the northern Red Sea, using unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles. The operations underscore Yemen’s continued enforcement of deterrence and its navigation embargo on Israeli shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas.

The Armed Forces’ statement said that the UAV air arm carried out four precise strikes with Samad-4 drones, with the first strike directly hitting the General Staff building in occupied Jaffa, while the three other strikes targeted the power station, Lydd Airport, and Ashdod Port. The statement confirmed that all operations achieved their objectives, by the grace of God.

The statement added that a joint operation by the UAV air arm and the missile force targeted the merchant vessel MSC ABY north of the Red Sea for violating a navigation ban, resulting in a direct hit, thereby reinforcing the continued interdiction of enemy movements in the Red and Arabian Seas.

The statement noted that these operations come in the context of supporting the oppressed in Gaza and assisting them from a position of sacred jihad and highest vigilance against brutal aggression and an unjust siege, affirming that the Armed Forces will not cease responding to the enemy’s crimes until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The statement concluded: Yemen stands today at the heart of the battle alongside Palestine; its missiles and drones — instruments of deterrence — will not rest until justice is achieved, the aggression is broken, the siege on besieged Gaza is lifted, and projects of arrogance and domination are defeated.