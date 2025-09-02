Destruction of education in Gaza, West Bank puts entire generation at risk

The Palestinian education sector in Gaza and the West Bank is experiencing an unprecedented crisis that threatens the future of an entire generation. This is due to the ongoing Israeli war of extermination and the widespread destruction it has caused to educational institutions.

In Gaza, Israeli bombing has killed hundreds of teachers, professors, and researchers, in addition to the deaths of approximately 9,000 students. Hundreds of schools and universities have been completely or partially destroyed, turning the educational process into a humanitarian tragedy for students and their families, according to a report published by the Quds News Network.

In the West Bank, the Ministry of Education has been forced to postpone the school year due to the financial crisis and its inability to provide books and educational materials. This comes amid continued attacks by Israeli forces on schools and teachers, including raids, arrests, and confiscation of educational materials.

Education experts warn that the continued collapse of public education will deepen the class gap within Palestinian society, between those who can afford to send their children to private schools and those who cannot even afford a daily living. This threatens to have serious social, economic, and political repercussions.

Experts call for giving education top priority in the PA’s budget and mobilizing community and economic support to ensure its continuity, as it is a pillar of Palestinian resilience and a fundamental foundation for future generations.