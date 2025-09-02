Iran rejects GCC claims over Islands, reaffirms sovereign Rights

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed repeated Gulf Cooperation Council claims over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, stressing they are an inseparable part of Iranian territory.

The ministry said such claims cannot alter established geographical, historical, or legal facts, reiterating Iran’s right to safeguard the islands’ security and interests. It also asserted Iran’s sovereign rights in the shared Arash gas field, calling unilateral claims by Kuwait or Saudi Arabia invalid and urging dialogue for a fair and lasting agreement.

Reaffirming its right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Tehran rejected doubts over its nuclear program and criticized U.S. and European obstruction of diplomatic talks.

It also warned of Israel’s weapons of mass destruction, called for collective efforts toward a WMD-free Middle East, and welcomed GCC condemnation of Israel’s crimes in Gaza, urging concrete action to halt ties with Tel Aviv.