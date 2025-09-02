Palestinian Freedom Movement: Zionist massacres confirm Nazism of occupier and its fascist leaders

The Palestinian Freedom Movement considered the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy army on Tuesday, in the Gaza Strip a clear confirmation of the Nazism of the usurping Zionist occupier and its fascist leaders, their thirst for more bloodshed, and a complete violation of international laws, norms, and human rights.

The movement said in a statement “In light of its promises to invade Gaza City and the gradual advance and retreat in its areas, the massacres and crimes of the criminal Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip continue. More than 75 martyrs have been killed and hundreds wounded in the ongoing raids since dawn today, including 41 martyrs in Gaza City. This represents an escalation in the war of extermination and ethnic cleansing that has been ongoing for 23 months.”

It emphasized that Arab silence and international inaction have encouraged this Nazi Zionist enemy to commit further crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The movement called for urgent action by the United Nations, the international community, Arab and Islamic countries, and the entire world to halt these violations and end the genocide against the Palestinian people.

It also called on Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to take part in popular action and exert pressure using all available means and tools to break the siege and allow aid to reach the people of the besieged Gaza Strip.