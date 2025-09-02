Death toll from Israeli enemy army fire in Gaza Strip rises to 95 since dawn

The death toll of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip has risen to 95 since dawn Tuesday, as a result of Israeli army fire, as part of the genocide it has been committing against the Palestinian people since October 7, 2023.

The official Palestinian News Agency quoted medical sources as saying that hospitals in the Gaza Strip had received 95 martyrs by sunset today.

The sources explained that the martyrs were distributed among: Al-Shifa Hospital (35 martyrs), Sheikh Radwan Clinic (4 martyrs), Al-Awda Hospital (10 martyrs), Al-Aqsa Hospital (3 martyrs), Nasser Hospital (31 martyrs), and Baptist Hospital (12 martyrs).