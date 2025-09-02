MSF says situation in Gaza reached level of genocide

Head of the regional media office for MSF Inas Abu Khalaf said on Tuesday that the situation in the Gaza Strip has reached the level of genocide, stressing the need to pressure Israel to stop these crimes.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Abu Khalaf explained that the organization is unable to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the population of the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing blockade and bombing, warning of a catastrophic escalation of the crisis.

She pointed out that the continued military support for Israel by the United States and its allies is exacerbating the situation, calling for an end to arms supplies to the Israeli side.

She added, “As long as Washington uses its veto power at the United Nations, the humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot change.”

Abu Khalaf stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to save civilians and provide humanitarian aid before the disaster worsens beyond control.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has continued, since October 7, 2023, to commit crimes of genocide, a siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip.

This has resulted in the martyrdom of 63,633 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 160,914 others, to date, in a preliminary toll.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.