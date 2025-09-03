Palestine Information Center says 270 violations by enemy, settlers in al-Quds during August

The Palestine Information Center, Mu’ta, reported on Wednesday that Israeli enemy forces and Zionist settler gangs committed 270 violations in occupied Jerusalem during the month of August.

The center indicated in a statistical report that 9,326 Zionist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during August.

It stated that al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed 32 desecrations, 57 incursions, and 21 restrictions, checkpoints, and closures of areas in occupied Jerusalem during August.

The attacks by the Israeli enemy army and settler gangs varied, including 37 demolitions of Palestinian homes and confiscation and destruction of their property, 13 confiscations of property, 16 raids of homes, and two closures, according to the center.

The Zionist violations included 14 attacks, 33 arrests, 6 deportations, and 25 shootings, resulting in 12 injuries, while two journalists had their rights violated, according to data from the Palestine Information Center.